Saatvik Green Energy Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit After Q1 Net Profit Rises

Saatvik Green Energy share price hit a 10% upper circuit as the company reported a surge in its net profit. Its consolidated net profit jumped 417% on the year to Rs 119 crore during April–June from Rs 21.3 crore in the previous financial year.

The company released its latest profit and loss statement for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 following its listing on the exchanges late September.

Saatvik Green Energy reported that its consolidated revenue grew 272% year-on-year to Rs 916 crore compared to 246 crore. Its Ebitda was at 177 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2026 compared to 32.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Saatvik Green Energy's Ebitda Margin expanded 610 basis points on the year to 19.3% in April–June from 13.2%.

Saatvik Green Energy listed on the exchanges flat over the IPO price on Sept 26. The scrip opened at Rs 465 on the NSE and Rs 460 on the BSE, compared to the issue price of Rs 465 per share.

The IPO of Saatvik Green Energy was subscribed 6.57 times on the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 23. The issue received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares against 1,42,71,970 offered.

The proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 477.23 crore will be invested in Saatvik Solar Industries Pvt., a subsidiary of the company, for setting up a 4-gigawatt solar PV module manufacturing facility in Gopalpur.