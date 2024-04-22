Strong Earnings Will Give S&P 500 A Boost

The attention appears to be shifting away from AI poster child Nvidia Corp. after the stock’s whopping 54% leap this year. Half of the MLIV survey’s respondents said the best way to increase AI exposure is through secondary and tertiary plays, such as power grids that will benefit from AI’s massive energy demands. Meanwhile, less than a fifth of participants saw an opportunity in buying any dip in Nvidia shares. The stock lost 10% of its value on Friday.