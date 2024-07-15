"Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has received a letter of acceptance from East Coast Railway for a project worth Rs 160 crore. The contract includes the provision of an automatic block signalling system with dual multi-section axle counters in the section under Khurda Road Division, according to an exchange filing on Monday.The timeline for completing the project is two years, the Navratna central public sector enterprise said.The company also won an order worth Rs 187.3 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. on July 10 to build six elevated metro stations in the Nagpur phase 2 metro line.On July 11, it bagged an order worth Rs 138 crore from Central Railway to modify overhead equipment to upgrade the electric traction system and feeding system in the Amla-Nagpur section of the Nagpur division.Shares of RVNL closed 0.06% lower at Rs 626.15 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.18% advance in the Sensex..UltraTech, Ambuja Cements To Defy Industry Downtrend, Says Morgan Stanley"