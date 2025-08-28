RVNL Share Price Snaps Four-Day Losing Streak On Signing JV With Texmaco Rail

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. share price snapped a four-day losing streak as it formed a joint venture with Texmaco Rail and Engineering Ltd. to modernise rail infrastructure manufacturing and boost exports. In a joint venture, Rail Vikas Nigam has a 51% share and Texmaco Rail and Engineering has a 49% share.

The main businesses of the joint venture are rolling stock, executing engineering procurement and construction projects, fetching as many projects as possible by participating in bidding and tenders processes.

Under the rolling stock category, the joint venture will manufacture supply, and maintenance of freight wagons, passenger coaches, locomotives, trainsets, metro coaches, specialized equipment, and associated components, Rail Vikas Nigam said in the exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam and Texmaco Rail And Engineering in an joint effort will set up, operate, and maintain railway workshops, depots, and sheds. Although the primary place of operation will be in India but there will be primary flexibility to expand into other geographies as mutually agreed, depending on business opportunities, the exchange filing said.