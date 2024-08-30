RVNL Shares Near One-Month High After Rs 203 Crore Order Win

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. rose to their highest level in one month on Friday after it won orders worth Rs 202.87 crore from South Eastern Railways.

The order includes the construction of a 132 kilovolt traction substation, section post, and subsection post in a 2x25 system in Kharagpur-Bhadrak, which falls under the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway, according to an exchange filing. As a part of the project, the company will be responsible for design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of the substation, and subsection posts, the exchange filing said.

Rail Vikas Nigam will take 18 months to execute the project, it said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the railway infrastructure company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 111 crore for Southern Railways. For this project, Rail Vikas Nigam will provide a multi-section digital axle counter and signal equipment with existing DCTC at stations, which will serve as dual detections.