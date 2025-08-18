RVNL Share Price Gains After Rs 90-Crore Order Win From Southern Railway

The shares of RVNL were trading over 2% higher after the Navaratna PSU bagged a major order. The company has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from the Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System.

The company is also set to pay a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per share during the upcoming week. Earlier last week, the shares fell to the lowest level in four months as the company reported a dip in profit for the June quarter. Its net profit, revenue and operating margin all declined.

Rail Vikas Nigam's consolidated net profit declined 40% on the year to Rs 135 crore from Rs 224 crore. Revenue declined 4.1% on the year to Rs 3,909 crore during April–June from Rs 4,074 crore. Ebitda plunged 70.9% on the year to Rs 52.9 crore from Rs 182 crore.