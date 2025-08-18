Business NewsMarketsRVNL Share Price Gains After Rs 90-Crore Order Win From Southern Railway
ADVERTISEMENT

RVNL Share Price Gains After Rs 90-Crore Order Win From Southern Railway

RVNL received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System

18 Aug 2025, 11:10 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RVNL received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System (Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
RVNL received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System (Photo Source: Company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The shares of RVNL were trading over 2% higher after the Navaratna PSU bagged a major order. The company has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 90.6 crore from the Southern Railway for the provision of a Video Surveillance System.

The company is also set to pay a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per share during the upcoming week. Earlier last week, the shares fell to the lowest level in four months as the company reported a dip in profit for the June quarter. Its net profit, revenue and operating margin all declined.

Rail Vikas Nigam's consolidated net profit declined 40% on the year to Rs 135 crore from Rs 224 crore. Revenue declined 4.1% on the year to Rs 3,909 crore during April–June from Rs 4,074 crore. Ebitda plunged 70.9% on the year to Rs 52.9 crore from Rs 182 crore.

RVNL Share Price

RVNL Share Price Gains After Rs 90-Crore Order Win From Southern Railway

RVNL stock rose as much as 2.05% during the day to Rs 330 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.74% higher at Rs 329.7 apiece, compared to an 1.44% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:23 a.m.

It had declined 42.22% in the last 12 months and 21.97% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 43.9.

One of the two analysts tracking the company has a 'hold' on the stock and the other suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus target price on the stock is Rs 272, implying a downside of 17%.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty Settles Near 24,900, Sensex Ends 600 Points Up; Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto Top Gainers
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty Settles Near 24,900, Sensex Ends 600 Points Up; Maruti Suzuki, Hero Moto Top Gainers
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT