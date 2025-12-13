Rupee's New Lows, 100% FDI In Insurance Cos, And Ozempic's India Launch — The Week That Was

The week ending Dec. 12, 2025 was characterised by a mix of domestic economic triumphs and global policy shifts.

On the domestic front, the rupee continued its slide, reaches record lows after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that the India-US negotiations are progressing well. The Cabinet has also approved two significant pieces of legislation — the Insurance Amendment Bill and the Atomic Energy Bill 2025.

On the global front, Australia's recently enacted social media ban for under-16s is already facing legal backlash from social media giant Reddit.

Here is a quick rewind of the week gone-by: