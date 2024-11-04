Rupee Ends At Record Closing Low Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise on Monday to close at a record low of 84.11 against the US dollar, continuing a downward trend. Earlier in the day, the rupee dipped to an all-time low of 84.12 before slightly recovering.

The local currency closed at 84.08 on Friday, but ongoing pressure from foreign institutional investors has pushed the rupee further down.

In recent weeks, global funds have offloaded more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore from Indian equities, contributing significantly to the rupee's slide. The currency crossed the 84 mark on Oct. 11, 2024, and has since struggled to regain strength amid persistent selling.

On Monday, the rupee briefly appreciated to 84.06 in early trading but failed to maintain momentum, as foreign fund outflows and a slump in domestic equities weighed heavily.