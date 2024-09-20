Rupee Strengthens On Weaker Dollar After US Jobless Claims Fall

The Indian rupee opened six paise stronger at 83.63 against the US dollar on Friday, up from its previous close of 83.69, according to Bloomberg data.

This comes as the US dollar index dipped by 0.07% and Brent crude oil prices fell by 0.16% to $74.02 per barrel as of 9:22 am, providing a supportive backdrop for the rupee.

The currency gained early momentum following the release of US jobless claims data on Thursday, which showed a decline to 2.19 lakh in September, the lowest since May and below the estimated 2.3 lakh claims.

"The RBI seems to have loosened it's iron grip on the USD-INR pair as it allowed rupee to gain up to 83.56 before it bought dollars to allow a closure at 83.68," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.