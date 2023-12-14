Rupee Strengthens Against The Dollar
The dollar and the US Treasury yields took a tumble overnight after the Fed's announcements.
The rupee opened strong against the dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady in line with expectations but signalled three cuts next year.
The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at Rs 83.28 against the dollar. On Wednesday, it depreciated nearly two paise to close at an all-time low of Rs 83.402, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee's range for the session to be between 83.1500 and 83.4000.
"Rupee may move in a range of 83.20 to 83.40 after a lowest closing below 83.40 yesterday as RBI buys and sells dollars to keep rupee in a small range," Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.
The Fed sounded dovish on the monetary-policy guidance and Chair Jerome Powell did not make much of an effort to push back against market expectations of early rate cuts, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England may sound dovish as well, Sodhani said. "For USDINR, 83.20 acts as a support, while 83.40 a resistance."