Rupee Strengthens Against The Dollar

The rupee opened strong against the dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady in line with expectations but signalled three cuts next year.

The local currency strengthened 12 paise to open at Rs 83.28 against the dollar. On Wednesday, it depreciated nearly two paise to close at an all-time low of Rs 83.402, according to Bloomberg data.

The dollar and the US Treasury yields took a tumble overnight after the Fed's announcements.