Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar After Fed Hints Rate Cut In September

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Thursday after the Federal Reserve hinted at a potential interest rate cut in September.

The Indian currency opened at Rs 83.68 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at Rs 83.73 from Wednesday's close.

Powell said a rate cut "could be" on the table in three months' time. His comments came after the Fed decided to keep rates unchanged at its latest policy meeting, according to Bloomberg.

The dollar index was initially 0.10% down at $103.98, and Brent crude oil prices were previously trading 2.66% higher at $80.72 per barrel on Thursday, due to geopolitical tensions arising out of Israel's attack on Beirut.