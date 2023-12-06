NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Strengthens 6 Paise Against Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Strengthens 6 Paise Against Dollar

The currency closed at Rs 83.33 against the dollar.

06 Dec 2023, 03:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Indian rupee banknotes arranged for photograph. (Source: Unsplash)

The Indian rupee closed strong against the dollar on Wednesday amid a softening of U.S. Treasury yields.

The currency strengthened 6 paise to close at Rs 83.33 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 83.39 on Tuesday, according to Cogencis data.

The dollar had strengthened despite lower Treasury yields and mixed US data, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank. "Despite mixed economic U.S. data, traders continue to reinforce their view that the Fed has finished its tightening cycle as reflected from the yields."

"Eyes will now remain on the U.S. ADP employment change and NFP data for further cues. For USDINR, 83.25 acts as support, while 83.500 acts as resistance", Sodhani said.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Record High As ITC, L&T; Nifty Bank Opens At Record High

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Record High As ITC, L&T; Nifty Bank Opens At Record High
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT