Business NewsMarketsRupee Slips 15 Paise, Closes At 89.86 Against US Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Slips 15 Paise, Closes At 89.86 Against US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.84 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day low of 89.94, registering a 23-paise loss from its previous close.

26 Dec 2025, 04:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Indian rupee currency bank notes
At the end of the trading session on Friday, the rupee pared some of its losses and was quoted at 89.86 (provisional), down 15 paise from its previous close. (Photo: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 89.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said a recovery in crude oil prices, significant dollar demand from importers, and risk-off sentiment amid trade deal uncertainties further dented investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.84 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day low of 89.94, registering a 23-paise loss from its previous close.

At the end of the trading session on Friday, the rupee pared some of its losses and was quoted at 89.86 (provisional), down 15 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by eight paise at 89.71 against the US dollar.

Forex and equity markets were closed on Thursday for Christmas.

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading under pressure due to multiple factors, including a shift toward risk aversion, driven by persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors ahead of the holiday break, alongside heightened greenback demand from importers.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% higher at 98.07.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.26% higher at USD 62.41 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 367.25 points to settle at 85,041.45, while the Nifty declined 99.80 points to 26,042.30.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.26 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

ALSO READ

Vodafone Idea Bets On 5G Expansion And AI Services As It Enters 2026
Opinion
Vodafone Idea Bets On 5G Expansion And AI Services As It Enters 2026
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT