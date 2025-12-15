Rupee Slides To Record Low: How Currency Depreciation Impacts Key Sectors

The Indian rupee has slipped to a fresh record low of 90.72 against the US dollar on Monday, underscoring persistent currency pressure and marking the eighth consecutive year of sustained weakness. With the Indian currency under pressure sectors like IT, ancillaries, auto OEMs will be on the gaining side, while OMCs and Aviation will see some pressure.

Over the past 35 trading sessions, the rupee has depreciated by around 3.5%, sliding from 87.64 to nearly 90.73. The pace of decline has accelerated in recent months, with the currency falling 2.35% over the past one month and 3.32% over the last two months, raising fresh concerns about sectoral earnings impact.