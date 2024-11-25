Rupee Shrugs Monday Blues, Opens Stronger Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee started the week on a positive note, strengthening by 8 paise against the US dollar to open at 84.37 on Monday. This marks a notable recovery after the rupee closed at 84.45 on Friday.

On Friday, the domestic currency had faced some pressure earlier in the day, but managed to appreciate by 5 paise, closing at 84.45, compared to its opening rate of 84.49 against the greenback. Despite the slight recovery, the rupee had hit a fresh record low of 84.50 in a previous session, weighed down by foreign investor outflows from Indian equities.

Global funds offloaded Rs 5,321 crore worth of Indian stocks on Thursday, increasing the net selling tally to Rs 1.65 lakh crore over the past 37 sessions. Adding to the pressure on the rupee were rising geopolitical tensions, especially amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The escalation of the war has further strained market sentiment and affected currencies globally.