Rupee Opens Weaker Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after a weaker yuan and yen weighed on the Asian currency.

The local currency weakened four paise to open at Rs 83.33 against the dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.29 a dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

The yen has declined to the lowest level since 1990.

Reliance Securities expects the range for the session to remain between Rs 83.20 and Rs 83.40.