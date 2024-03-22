Rupee Opens Weaker Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday to snap a five-day gain against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency depreciated 13 paise to Rs 83.28 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 83.15 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

The Indian rupee and Asian currencies may open lower, though there is no let up in stock market rallies this morning, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "Exporters may continue to sell (dollars) at the upticks while importers sit tight and wait for better levels to hedge their imports."

The range for the domestic currency for the day will remain between Rs 83.15 and Rs 83.40, he said.

The U.S. dollar was set for a second week of broad gains as investors and economists were of the view that US rates are high and may not be falling yet, Bhansali said.

According to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, the Rs 83.05 mark will act as a support zone, while Rs 83.30 will be the resistance.