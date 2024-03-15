Rupee Opens Weak Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Friday after U.S. inflation data dashed hopes of a rate cut in the first half of the year from the Federal Reserve.
The local currency weakened 13 paise to Rs 82.96 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.83 a dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the range for the session to remain between 82.7500 and 83.0000.
"US core and headline PPI came in higher than expected in February. On the negative side, Retail sales from February and weekly initial jobless claims came in lower than expected," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields and the dollar index rallied. For USDINR, Rs 82.85 acts as a support, while 83.10 a resistance, Sodhani said.
The rupee should remain in the range of Rs 82.82 to Rs 83.02, with exporters selling the dollars on all upticks, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.