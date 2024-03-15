Rupee Opens Weak Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the dollar on Friday after U.S. inflation data dashed hopes of a rate cut in the first half of the year from the Federal Reserve.

The local currency weakened 13 paise to Rs 82.96 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.83 a dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the range for the session to remain between 82.7500 and 83.0000.