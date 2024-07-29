Rupee Hits Record Low On Importers' Month-End Dollar Bids

The Indian rupee depreciated to a fresh record low of Rs 83.74 against the US dollar amid month-end dollar demand from importers.

The local currency had opened at Rs 83.70 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.72 on Friday.

Brent crude rose 0.27% to $81.35 a barrel following a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which Israel and the US blamed on the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The US dollar index fell 0.09% to 104.2240 after US personal consumption expenditure data came in on expected lines, raising hopes for an interest rate cut.

The week ahead will see a slew of economic data from major Asian economies, including the US, Japan, China, and South Korea. Markets are looking forward to the United States Federal Open Market Committee and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, expected the rupee to open around Rs 83.71 on Monday. "The rupee may trade in the Rs 83.65-83.85 range on Monday as market participants await the FOMC and BOJ meetings," he said.

Bhansali expects the rupee to trade in the Rs 83.65-83.85 range on Monday, with exporters on the watchful side for hedging. Importers are advised to buy dollar dips or trigger stop losses of Rs 83.70.