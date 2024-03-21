Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight time.

The local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 83.08 against the U.S. dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.17 a dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between 82.94 and 83.20.