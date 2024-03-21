Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 83.08 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate steady for the fifth straight time.
The local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 83.08 against the U.S. dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.17 a dollar on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between 82.94 and 83.20.
The Fed holds interest rates steady, with an emphasis on the ongoing strength of the US economy and labour market, according to Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank..
"The dollar plummeted on the dovish tone by Powell. DXY dropped towards 103.00 levels," he said. "Inflation & GDP forecast revised higher. For USDINR, 82.90 acts as a support while 83.20 a resistance."