Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 82.85 against the greenback.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Monday ahead of the monetary policy outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee this week.
The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 82.85 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.89 a dollar on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the range for the session to remain between Rs 82.77 and Rs 83.
"The FOMC monetary policy meeting and press conference on Wednesday will be in the spotlight. (The) 10Y UST yields continue to stay higher, while DXY (is) waiting for direction," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"Chinese data came in better than expected. For USDINR, (Rs) 82.77 acts as a support, while (Rs) 82.98 a resistance," Sodhani said.
The inflows will continue to be absorbed by the RBI, keeping the rupee in a range, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.