Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee opened 5 paise stronger against the US dollar at 85.65, compared to its previous close of 85.70 on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, commented on the day's trading range, stating, "The range for the day is expected to be between 85.35 and 85.95. Exporters are advised to hedge near 86.00, while importers may hedge for the near term at 85.50 and below."

Brent oil prices rose to $68.50 per barrel following sharp gains in the previous session. This increase was driven by Iran's suspension of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, raising fears of renewed hostilities in the Middle East. However, an unexpected inventory build-up in the US and the upcoming OPEC meeting, where output is set to be increased, kept gains in check, Bhansali noted.