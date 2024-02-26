Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated six paise to open at Rs 82.89 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 82.95 on Friday.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday amid a fall in crude oil prices.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.80 and Rs 83.05 on Monday.
"Fed officials warned patience is needed before beginning to cut rates, with the ECB following suit," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "The ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions might boost safe-haven flows.
"For USDINR, consolidation to continue between Rs 82.77 and Rs 83.05 today," Sodhani said.
The rupee is expected to move in a range as inflows continue to get absorbed by the RBI probably, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.