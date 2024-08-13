Rupee Opens Stronger Against Stable Dollar As Crude Cools

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday after nearing the Rs 84 mark in the previous session, supported by a steady dollar and an easing crude oil prices.

The rupee appreciated by two paise to Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.97 on Monday.

The US dollar index was down 0.02% at 103.1, and the Brent crude oil price eased 0.87% to $81.58 per barrel as of 9:00 a.m.

Oil prices saw a minor pullback yesterday, pausing the five-day rally, as the market shifted focus back on demand worries after OPEC revised its demand growth projections for 2024 downward on Monday, according to Geojit Research.