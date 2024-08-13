NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Stronger Against Stable Dollar As Crude Cools
Rupee Opens Stronger Against Stable Dollar As Crude Cools

13 Aug 2024, 09:46 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of a person counting Indian currency 500 rupee notes (Photo: Radhakisan Raswe/ Source: NDTV Profit).</p></div>
Close view of a person counting Indian currency 500 rupee notes (Photo: Radhakisan Raswe/ Source: NDTV Profit).

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday after nearing the Rs 84 mark in the previous session, supported by a steady dollar and an easing crude oil prices.

The rupee appreciated by two paise to Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.97 on Monday.

The US dollar index was down 0.02% at 103.1, and the Brent crude oil price eased 0.87% to $81.58 per barrel as of 9:00 a.m.

Oil prices saw a minor pullback yesterday, pausing the five-day rally, as the market shifted focus back on demand worries after OPEC revised its demand growth projections for 2024 downward on Monday, according to Geojit Research.

The markets will now have an increased focus on Wednesday’s US consumer price index to determine the possibility of a freer or more constrained hand in refocusing on the labour market by the Fed.

Despite the US dollar gaining strength—fuelled by recent robust employment data—the Indian rupee has displayed resilience, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors.

Several factors, including a narrowing fiscal deficit, stable oil prices, stronger economic growth, and the RBI's substantial reserves of $675 billion, ready to deploy if needed, underpin this stability, he said.

The rupee may trade in a narrow range of Rs 83.80–84.00 on Tuesday, with a slightly broader range of Rs 83.90–84.20 anticipated in the medium term, said Pabari.

