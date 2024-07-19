Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar On Foreign Inflows, Steady Crude

The Indian rupee opened stronger on Friday due to foreign fund inflows into the stock market and a steady Brent crude oil price. However, the Reserve Bank of India's focus on controlling inflation as per its latest commentary may cap the gains in the local currency.

The local currency appreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.63 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.66 on Thursday.

Spot dollar was up 0.07% at 104.2490. US jobless claims were at 2.43 lakh in the week ended July 13 versus Bloomberg estimates of 2.29 lakh.

Brent crude was down 0.38% at $84.79 per barrel. Oil prices remained steady on Thursday amid mixed crude demand signals, US economic slowdown concerns, and Federal Reserve expectations of interest rate cuts.