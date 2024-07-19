NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar On Foreign Inflows, Steady Crude
Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar On Foreign Inflows, Steady Crude

Rupee appreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.63 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.66 on Thursday.

19 Jul 2024, 09:37 AM IST
NDTV Profit
An Indian ten rupee banknote and U.S. one-hundred dollar banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
An Indian ten rupee banknote and U.S. one-hundred dollar banknotes are arranged for a photograph in Mumbai. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The Indian rupee opened stronger on Friday due to foreign fund inflows into the stock market and a steady Brent crude oil price. However, the Reserve Bank of India's focus on controlling inflation as per its latest commentary may cap the gains in the local currency.

The local currency appreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.63 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.66 on Thursday.

Spot dollar was up 0.07% at 104.2490. US jobless claims were at 2.43 lakh in the week ended July 13 versus Bloomberg estimates of 2.29 lakh.

Brent crude was down 0.38% at $84.79 per barrel. Oil prices remained steady on Thursday amid mixed crude demand signals, US economic slowdown concerns, and Federal Reserve expectations of interest rate cuts.

The Reserve Bank of India stated that it is looking to lower inflation to the 4% target rather than easing monetary policy to support economic development in the short term.

"The rupee has been weakening considerably in the last two days, despite good inflows (into stocks), because the outflows on various (other) counts have been higher. Yesterday it was defence payment," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

"Exporters to now sit tight and watch while importers hit the stop loss of Rs 83.60 and keep buying all dips," he said.

