NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar

The local currency strengthened six paise to Rs 82.85 against the U.S. dollar.

04 Mar 2024, 09:24 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person holding Indian rupees banknotes for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A person holding Indian rupees banknotes for photograph. (Photo: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened stronger on Monday after a rise in crude oil prices were offset by weakening of the U.S. Dollar Index.

The local currency strengthened six paise to Rs 82.85 against the U.S. dollar. It had closed at Rs 82.91 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Several Fed officials said the timing of interest-rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data. U.S. ISM Manufacturing came in weaker than expected. ECB is expected to leave interest rates on hold at its March meeting on Thursday," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.

"For USDINR, 82.77 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance," Sodhani said,

The rupee is expected to have a narrow range of Rs 82.80 to Rs 82.92, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

ALSO READ

Many Countries Want To Start Rupee Trade With India: Sitharaman

Opinion
Many Countries Want To Start Rupee Trade With India: Sitharaman
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT