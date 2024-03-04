Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar
The local currency strengthened six paise to Rs 82.85 against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee opened stronger on Monday after a rise in crude oil prices were offset by weakening of the U.S. Dollar Index.
The local currency strengthened six paise to Rs 82.85 against the U.S. dollar. It had closed at Rs 82.91 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
"Several Fed officials said the timing of interest-rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data. U.S. ISM Manufacturing came in weaker than expected. ECB is expected to leave interest rates on hold at its March meeting on Thursday," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"For USDINR, 82.77 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance," Sodhani said,
The rupee is expected to have a narrow range of Rs 82.80 to Rs 82.92, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.