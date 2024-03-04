Rupee Opens Stronger Against Dollar

"Several Fed officials said the timing of interest-rate cuts will depend on incoming economic data. U.S. ISM Manufacturing came in weaker than expected. ECB is expected to leave interest rates on hold at its March meeting on Thursday," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.

"For USDINR, 82.77 acts as a support, while 83.05 a resistance," Sodhani said,

The rupee is expected to have a narrow range of Rs 82.80 to Rs 82.92, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors.