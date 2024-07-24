Rupee Opens Steady Against Dollar Day After Budget

The Indian rupee opened steady on Wednesday after closing at a record low in the previous session due to a hike in capital gain tax and a lower fiscal deficit target in the Budget 2024.

The local currency opened at Rs 83.69 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. On Tuesday, it closed at a record low of Rs 83.69.

"Yesterday, the increase in capital gains tax and the removal of the indexation benefit were the main reasons for dollar buying as FPI's sold stocks," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

It appears that after the elections, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow some weakness to creep into the rupee to ensure the country is competitive enough for its exports, he said.