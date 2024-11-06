Rupee Hits Record Low Amid US Election Uncertainty, Strong Dollar

The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low in early trade on Wednesday in the face of a resurgent US dollar and uncertainty over the US presidential election results. The domestic unit had opened lower for the third consecutive session earlier today.

Rupee weakened depreciated 10 paise in the day so far to 84.20 against the greenback. It had opened at 84.16, marking a fresh low compared to Tuesday’s close of 84.1075, and surpassing its previous all-time low of 84.1225 hit earlier this week.

The dollar strengthened across the board as election updates showed Republican candidate Donald Trump leading over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, spooking global markets. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US elections has exacerbated risk aversion among investors, causing capital outflows and a surge in demand for US dollars.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed flat at 84.109, after a volatile trading session that saw it open at 84.13, another historic low. Forex analysts had anticipated a continuation of the currency's decline as global factors, such as the US election and foreign portfolio investor outflows, continued to exert pressure on the currency. FPI outflows, especially from Indian equities, have triggered demand for dollars, as investors reposition portfolios amid election jitters.