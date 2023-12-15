Rupee Opens Higher Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened to Rs 83.30 against the greenback.
The rupee opened stronger against the dollar on Friday after easing of the US bond yields.
The currency strengthened three paise to open at Rs 83.30 against the greenback. It had closed at Rs 83.33 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the range for the session to be between 83.18 and 83.47.
"DXY drops below the 102 mark, while 10Y UST yields drops below 4%. US retail sales came in better than expected. The ECB and the BoE kept rates on hold as expected," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"Investors await the preliminary Eurozone HCOB PMI and US S&P Global PMI reports. For USDINR, 83.20 acts as a support, while 83.40 a resistance," Sodhani said.
There is a heightened expectation of increased capital inflows into emerging markets as the Federal Reserve leans towards a dovish stance and the anticipation of an early rate cut grows, coupled with the decline in the US yields, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex.
"Among these, India is the most attractive option for investors, with the rising influx of funds. It appears to be only a matter of time before the stars align for the Indian rupee to appreciate," Pabari said.