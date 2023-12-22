Rupee Opens Higher Against The Dollar

The rupee opened stronger on Friday after weakening of dollar index as the US gross domestic expanded and missed the estimates.

The US weekly jobless claims rose to 205,000 last week versus an estimate of 215,000. The dollar fell below the 102 level following the release of these data.

The currency strengthened three paise to open at Rs 83.25 against the dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.28 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.