Rupee At Record Closing Low Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee hit a fresh closing record as it closed little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday on likely dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India amid the continuous selling of domestic stocks by global funds.

The rupee closed flat at Rs 84.076 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg data. The domestic currency had closed at Rs 84.066 against the greenback on Monday.

Despite a huge dollar demand, the Reserve Bank of India ensured that the rupee does not cross 84.08 for today as FPIs continued their onslaught on Indian indices, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.