Rupee Opens Flat Against US Dollar As Markets Eye Fed Rate Announcement

The Indian rupee started the week on a muted note as traders await the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee's decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

On Monday, the local currency opened flat at Rs 83.90 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.90 on Friday.

Until last week, most believed a 25 basis-point reduction was likely. But with the release of the latest personal consumption expenditures data, market sentiment has shifted. The CME FedWatch Tool now reflects a 59% probability of a larger 50-bp cut at the Fed meeting, according to CR Forex Advisors.

Oil prices rose in early trade in line with rate cut forecasts, but were limited by U.S. supply resuming following Hurricane Francine and poor Chinese data.

The US dollar stood at 100.86, a 0.25% decline.