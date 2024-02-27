Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened little changed at 82.89 against the greenback. It has closed at Rs 82.90 on Monday, according to Bloomberg.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as a fall in the dollar index offset a rise in crude oil prices.
The local currency opened little changed at 82.89 against the greenback. It has closed at Rs 82.90 on Monday, according to Bloomberg.
Reliance Securities Ltd. expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.80 and Rs 82.95 on Tuesday.
"The Indian rupee is expected to be range bound today also as it has been in small ranges for the past week," Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. RBI is expected to absorb all inflows that are flowing into the market."
"The rupee is expected to trade within a narrow range of Rs 82.80-83.10. However, a breach of the Rs 82.80 level could indicate a significant appreciation towards Rs 82.50–82.20," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said.