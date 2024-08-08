Rupee One Paise Away From 84-Mark

The Indian rupee weakened to a record low of Rs 83.99 against the dollar at 11:40 a.m. It had opened flat on Thursday, ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India policy statement.

It weakened 4 paise to a record low after opening at Rs 83.94 against the greenback. The Indian unit had closed at Rs 83.95 on Wednesday.

At 10 a.m., RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the Monetary Policy Committee's policy decision. The MPC held the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row at its previous meeting in June.

Bloomberg poll results forecast that the MPC will retain the status quo for the ninth consecutive meeting. The repo rate is projected to remain unchanged at 6.5%.

"The rupee sold off again yesterday, closing at Rs 83.9550 with a new low of Rs 83.97, very close to the psychologically important level of Rs 84," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "The market will await the monetary policy before deciding whether the RBI will allow the rupee to fall further, as it currently protects Rs 83.96."

Bhansali expects the rupee to trade in Rs 83.05–83.85 range, with exporters advised to be watchful for hedging with a stop loss of Rs 83.75. Importers are advised to buy dollars at dips.