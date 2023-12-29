Rupee Opens Flat Against The Dollar

The rupee opened largely flat on the last trading session of the year on Friday despite a decline in the dollar index and crude oil prices.

The current opened at 83.16 against the dollar compared to a close of 83.17 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

The dollar index, which gauges the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, declined 0.37% to 100.62 on Thursday.

A decline in crude oil prices also supported the Indian currency. ICE Brent Crude spot prices declined 1.58% to $78.39 a barrel on Thursday as more traders agreed to take the Red Sea route to ship oil, which eases supply concerns.