Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar With Fed Policy In Focus

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of policy announcements by the Federal Reserve.

The Indian currency opened at Rs 83.72 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. This was unchanged from Tuesday's close.

Policy analysts in the US will be closely monitoring for any indications that Chairman Jerome Powell is gearing up for a rate cut in September, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The dollar index was 0.18% down at $104.36, and Brent crude oil prices were trading 1.36% higher at $79.70 per barrel so far on Wednesday due to geopolitical tensions arising out of Israel's attack on Beirut.