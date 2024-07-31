Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar With Fed Policy In Focus
Rupee opened at Rs 83.72 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. This was unchanged from Tuesday's close.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Wednesday, ahead of policy announcements by the Federal Reserve.
Policy analysts in the US will be closely monitoring for any indications that Chairman Jerome Powell is gearing up for a rate cut in September, according to a report by Bloomberg.
The dollar index was 0.18% down at $104.36, and Brent crude oil prices were trading 1.36% higher at $79.70 per barrel so far on Wednesday due to geopolitical tensions arising out of Israel's attack on Beirut.
Brent oil prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
It's recovering a measure of recent losses as Israeli strikes against Hamas and the Hezbollah group in retaliation for a weekend attack saw traders' price in a bigger risk premium into crude, he said.