Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar On Suspected RBI Intervention

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Monday, after nearing the Rs 84 mark in the previous session amid a weak dollar and expectation of RBI intervention.

The rupee opened little changed at Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.96 on Friday.

The US dollar index was down 0.03% at 103.18, and the Brent crude oil price was up 0.16% at $79.77 per barrel as of 9:00 a.m. US oil refiners are throttling back operations at their facilities this quarter, adding to concerns that a global glut of crude is forming.