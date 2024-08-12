NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Flat Against Dollar On Suspected RBI Intervention
Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar On Suspected RBI Intervention

12 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Monday, after nearing the Rs 84 mark in the previous session amid a weak dollar and expectation of RBI intervention.

The rupee opened little changed at Rs 83.95 against the US dollar, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.96 on Friday.

The US dollar index was down 0.03% at 103.18, and the Brent crude oil price was up 0.16% at $79.77 per barrel as of 9:00 a.m. US oil refiners are throttling back operations at their facilities this quarter, adding to concerns that a global glut of crude is forming.

US markets displayed a calmer demeanour as angst over the potential economic downturn caused by Federal Reserve rate cuts faded.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, stated that the Reserve Bank of India will protect the rupee at around Rs 83.96 this week.

The rupee may trade in a narrow range of Rs 83.90–84.00 on Monday, with Rs 84 being the psychological resistance, he said. He expected the rupee to open at around Rs 83.94 per day.

Markets now await the US CPI inflation data on Wednesday, Bhansali said.

