Rupee Hits Record Low Against Dollar Ahead Of Fed, BOJ Policy Announcements

Indian rupee weekend to a record low against US dollar on Tuesday ahead of the key policy announcements by US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan later this week.

The Indian currency dipped 83.7438 against the greenback in early trade, before paring 83.7363 at 10:04 a.m, according to Bloomberg. The local unit opened at Rs 83.73, unchanged from Monday's closing.

The dollar index was down 0.01% at $104.55, while Brent crude prices were trading 0.41% lower at $79.45 per barrel in trade so far today.

Month-end dollar demand from oil importers may limit the impact of any inflows into Indian stocks.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve officials are expected to begin reducing interest rates in the coming months, and that could be indicated by Jerome Powell on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. The rate decisions in Japan and the UK would also be observed keenly.