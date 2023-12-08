Rupee Flat Against Dollar As RBI Keeps Policy Rates Unchanged

The rupee was trading flat against the dollar on Friday as the RBI's monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged.

The currency was trading flat at Rs 83.35 against the greenback.

On the state of the economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while the headline inflation receded from last year, it remains above target in many countries.

"Risks to food inflation may lead to (an) uptick in November and December," Das said. "Domestic economic activity remains resilient and domestic economic activity is holding up well."