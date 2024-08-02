NDTV ProfitMarketsRupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Global Stocks' Rout
ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Global Stocks' Rout

Rupee opened flat at Rs 83.73 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at Rs 83.72 on Thursday.

02 Aug 2024, 09:44 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of counting various denominations of Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Close view of counting various denominations of Indian rupee notes. (Photographer: Pralhad Shinde/NDTV Profit)

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday as stock markets across the globe slumped amid rising geopolitical tension and weak economic data from the US.

The Indian currency opened flat at Rs 83.73 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at Rs 83.72 on Thursday.

Asian shares and US Treasury yields slid, while Swiss franc and yen rose on safe-haven bids after weaker-than-expected US factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook and forced traders to question the Federal Reserve's decision to delay interest rate cuts until September, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Brent crude prices had risen to $80.17 per barrel given the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while the US dollar index was at 104.34.

ALSO READ

Stock Slump Deepens As Japan Falls Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Stock Slump Deepens As Japan Falls Most Since 2020: Markets Wrap
Read More

The Indian rupee was bound by buying at Rs 83.65 by RBI and then selling at Rs 83.73 by them while today it opens flat after risk off sentiments have engulfed all markets this morning with Swiss franc and yen only one gaining," Bhansali said. "The close watch would be on RBI protecting Rs 83.75 levels for now," he said while advising exporters to wait-and-watch for further weakness for hedging. Importers may buy dollar at dips, he said.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low As ICICI Bank, RIL Weigh

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Trade Near Day's Low As ICICI Bank, RIL Weigh
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT