Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Global Stocks' Rout

The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday as stock markets across the globe slumped amid rising geopolitical tension and weak economic data from the US.

The Indian currency opened flat at Rs 83.73 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at Rs 83.72 on Thursday.

Asian shares and US Treasury yields slid, while Swiss franc and yen rose on safe-haven bids after weaker-than-expected US factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook and forced traders to question the Federal Reserve's decision to delay interest rate cuts until September, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Brent crude prices had risen to $80.17 per barrel given the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while the US dollar index was at 104.34.