Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Global Stocks' Rout
Rupee opened flat at Rs 83.73 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It closed at Rs 83.72 on Thursday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar on Friday as stock markets across the globe slumped amid rising geopolitical tension and weak economic data from the US.
Asian shares and US Treasury yields slid, while Swiss franc and yen rose on safe-haven bids after weaker-than-expected US factory data sparked fears of a worsening economic outlook and forced traders to question the Federal Reserve's decision to delay interest rate cuts until September, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
Brent crude prices had risen to $80.17 per barrel given the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while the US dollar index was at 104.34.
The Indian rupee was bound by buying at Rs 83.65 by RBI and then selling at Rs 83.73 by them while today it opens flat after risk off sentiments have engulfed all markets this morning with Swiss franc and yen only one gaining," Bhansali said. "The close watch would be on RBI protecting Rs 83.75 levels for now," he said while advising exporters to wait-and-watch for further weakness for hedging. Importers may buy dollar at dips, he said.