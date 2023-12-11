Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar

The rupee opened flat against the dollar on Monday after a strong US jobs report suggested that the Federal Reserve may not start cutting rates early 2024.

The currency opened at 83.39 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the range for the session is between 83.30 to 83.46.

"The US labour market may convince the Fed to delay rate cuts in 2024," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said. "Chinese CPI and PPI came in worse than expected."

Traders will monitor the US inflation data ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting, the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting, Sodhani said. "For USDINR, 83.30 acts as a support, while 83.50 a resistance."