Rupee Opens At Two-Month Low As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate

The Indian rupee opened 55 paise weaker at 86.15 against the US dollar on Friday, in comparison to its previous close of 85.60 on Thursday. This appreciation comes amid various global and domestic economic factors influencing the currency markets.

This is the lowest level since April 11.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, provided insights into the day's trading range and hedging strategies. According to him, the rupee is expected to trade in a range of 85.70 to 86.25.

"It could be an opportunity for exporters to sell their receivables, as RBI will surely step in to curb the volatility," said Bhansali.

He advised exporters need to hedge near 85.95 and importers to wait for hedging purposes.