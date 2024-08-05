Rupee Hits Fresh Record Low Amid Unwinding Of Yen Carry Trades

The Indian rupee depreciated to a fresh record low on Monday amidst the unwinding of yen carry trades, following which all Asian equity markets took heavy losses. This is despite a rise in Brent crude and a decline in the dollar index.

The local currency depreciated 4 paise to open at Rs 83.79 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.75 on Friday. At 11:31 a.m., the rupee hit a fresh record low of Rs 83.835 against the dollar.

The Reserve Bank of India may have intervened through state-run banks that sold the greenback on behalf of the central bank to stabilise the Indian currency against the US unit, forex traders said.

Japan stocks dipped after US jobless claims reached 2,49,000 for the week ending July 27, compared to an estimate of 2,36,000. All major US markets closed lower this week as poor economic data pointed to an increased recession risk, with traders assessing the Fed's aggressive rate cuts. Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a recession in the coming year from 15% to 25%.

Brent crude rose 0.49% to $77.19 a barrel amid geopolitical concerns as the market braces for a possible strike on Israel by Iran and regional militias in revenge for the assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas officials.

"The dollar index was down, while the Chinese Yuan and South Korean Won, or KRW, were up, as was the Japanese yen, which rose to 145.19. The Yuan rose to 7.1477, while KRW was up to 1,360 during early Asian trade," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

He expects the rupee to open around Rs 83.83 as the risk-off situation in world markets kept the dollar well bid.

Bhansali expects the rupee to trade in Rs 83.75–83.90 range on Monday, with exporters advised to remain watchful on the side for hedging. Importers are advised to buy dollar dips.