Rupee Opens At Record Low Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee fell by 3 paise to open at a new low of 84.41 against the US dollar on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s closing level of 84.39.

The opening marks rupee’s weakest level amid continued dollar strength and high yields.

Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, noted that the rupee is expected to remain under pressure as a rising dollar index and US yields drive Foreign Portfolio Investors to continue selling. FPIs offloaded equities worth around Rs 2,500 crore on Wednesday, with sales expected to persist.