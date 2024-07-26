Rupee Opens At Fresh Record Low Against Dollar

The Indian rupee opened at a record low on Friday due to rising oil prices and month-end dollar demand from importers.

The local currency depreciated 2 paise to open at Rs 83.72 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. It had closed at Rs 83.70 on Thursday.

Brent crude oil price rose 1% to $83.53 per barrel during overnight trade on Thursday. However, Brent was trading in a tight range of $82.27-82.71 per barrel during Asian trade on Friday after Bloomberg reported that United States GDP numbers exceeded expectations, allowing oil prices to recover some of their previous losses.

US commercial crude inventories, which fell by 3.74 million barrels for the fourth week in a row, continue to support oil prices, as do gasoline and distillate stocks.

The dollar index, meanwhile, fell 0.04% to 104.3160 as better-than-expected GDP growth in the US increased bets on an earlier rate cut by the Federal Reserve. This also follows Goldman Sachs' statement on Thursday that whoever wins the U.S. presidential election in November will have few options for significantly increasing domestic oil supplies next year.