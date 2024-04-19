Rupee Opens At Fresh Low Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a strong dollar and spike in crude oil price on escalating conflict in West Asia.

The local currency depreciated three paise to hit an all-time low of Rs 83.575 against the greenback on Friday. It closed at Rs 83.54 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions limit rupee gains, as the dollar could find support in case the situation worsens. The rupee's range is expected to remain between 83.30 and 83.65," Jateen Trivedi, research analyst at LKP Securities, said.