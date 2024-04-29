Indian Rupee Holds Title Of Best Asian Currency So Far In 2024

The resilience of the Indian rupee can be due to strategic interventions by the Reserve Bank of India, which possesses substantial foreign exchange reserves. These interventions have effectively supported and defended the value of the local currency amid market fluctuations, according to analysts. In 2024, the rupee hit an all-time low of Rs 83.58, but it still stands out as the best-performing currency in Asia despite the downturn.

The rupee has depreciated 0.12% on a year-to-date basis in comparison to a 3.32% advance in the US Dollar Index, according to Bloomberg data.