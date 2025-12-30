Rupee Gains 14 Paise, Closes At 89.84 Against US Dollar

"The rupee remained on the weaker side since morning, but later yielded to the constant selling by the RBI, which took it up to 89.72 before buyers came back and bought dollars. The rupee has been gravitating between 89.50 and 90 in the last few days, with the RBI for now protecting 90, but they will buy (dollars) at 89/89.20 to cover their short positions," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.