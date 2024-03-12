Rupee Forward Premiums Fall Before Likely Delivery Of RBI's $5-Billion Forex Swap

Premiums on dollar/rupee forward contracts across tenures came under pressure in February on heavy dollar sales before the Reserve Bank of India has likely taken delivery of the $5 billion sell/buy forward swaps, according to forex traders.

Premiums on one-year dollar/rupee forward contracts declined 17 basis points from Feb. 1 to March 8 as banks continuously sold the greenback for forward delivery on anticipating short-term dollar crunch in the system.

During the same period, premiums on six-month dollar/rupee and three-month forward contracts fell 23 bps and 40 bps respectively, according to data on Cogencis.

There was no notification from the RBI last week to roll over the swap, an indication that it will take the delivery on Monday. Tight liquidity conditions and sustained dollar inflows may have prompted the central bank to take the delivery of the swap, according to VRC Reddy, head of treasury at Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.

"Market has already positioned itself for delivery of the swap and priced it in the last two weeks, that's why forward premiums eased. As the event is over, today (Monday), the forward premiums bounced back from the lows," Reddy said.