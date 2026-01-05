Rupee Falls For Fourth Straight Session, Closes At 90.28 Against US Dollar

Choudhary said that the declining crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels. 'Any intervention by the RBI may also support the rupee. Traders may take cues from ISM manufacturing PMI data from the US. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 90 to 90.60.' The US has carried out a military operation in Venezuela and deposed President Nicolas Maduro. President Donald Trump said the US would 'run' the South American country and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations.